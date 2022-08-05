Not surprisingly, Michy Batshuayi has been left without an official squad number by Chelsea, one of several veterans and fringe players in the first-team squad who have surely been told to find themselves a new team in the remaining four weeks of the transfer window.

That may not be an easy task for any of them, but it’s particularly hard in the case of the older players such as Batshuayi, who will be 29 in a couple months. There was some fleeting interest from Everton, though that’s quickly died down after the initial reports of talks between the two sides.

We do have some signs of transfer-life however, with both the Athletic and the Mail attributing some interest in Michy to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the wake of the knee injury (MCL, alongside an adductor strain) suffered by Raúl Jimenez, which is likely to keep him out for several months. Unfortunately, Wolves are supposedly only interested in a loan, which is far from ideal given the one year left on Michy’s and FIFA’s new loan restrictions.

Batshuayi spent last season on loan at Beşiktaş, scoring 14 times: his best goal return in a full season since 2017-18, which he split between Chelsea (10) and Borussia Dortmund (9).