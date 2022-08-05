Official: Chelsea sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea’s latest big splash in the summer transfer window, taking our spending to over £150m, arrives with big hair and big expectations, as 24-year-old left back Marc Cucurella joins from Brighton & Hove Albion.

A dramatic week of this transfer happening, then not happening, then happening again, has now been seen over the line for a reported £55+7m transfer fee, with Cucurella signing a six-year contract to tie him to the club through 2028. In return, Brighton are also getting our young center back Levi Colwill on a season-long loan.

CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.



Cucurella had been on our radar for a while now, and Chelsea made a strong play (perhaps as strong as €30m) for his signature a couple years ago already, though we would end up signing Ben Chilwell instead and Cucurella would end up staying in Spain with Getafe. He would eventually get his move to England twelve months later, and impressing well enough with Brighton to be named their Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year, and earn his move to SW6.

Mostly a left back, Cucurella has played a decent amount of left-center back in a back-three as well, giving us plenty of flexibility on that side of the defense.

“Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season. We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea.” -Todd Boehly; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Marc. Let’s win some things!