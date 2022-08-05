 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: FC Cincinnati sign Matt Miazga from Chelsea

Farewell and good luck!

By David Pasztor
Real Sociedad v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga Santander Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Matt Miazga’s Chelsea “career” has come to a close after six years, with the 27-year-old defender joining FC Cincinnati just hours before the secondary transfer window slammed shut in MLS.

The deal was announced first by Cincinnati, who confirmed that it’s not another loan but rather an actual transfer for Miazga — a free transfer in fact, with the center back signing a 3.5-year non-DP deal with his new club.

Miazga joined Chelsea in January 2016 from New York Red Bulls, and made his only two appearances for the Blues during that season. Since then he’s had a succession of loans, with distinctly mixed results, including at Vitesse, Nantes, Reading, Anderlecht, and Alavés, for whom he made just a dozen appearances last season.

Hopefully he’ll be able to find more consistent playing time back in MLS. Cincinnati are just outside the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference (just above Gaga Slonina’s Chicago Fire), despite having the third worst defensive record in the league. Perhaps Miazga can help shore that up.

Good luck, Matt, and farewell!

