Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion agree Marc Cucurella transfer again, and Levi Colwill loan — reports

For reals this time?

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Okay, let’s try this again, shall we?

Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed the transfer of Marc Cucurella, as reported by a growing number of all the media outlets. If this sounds familiar, that’s because we were exactly here 24 hours ago already, before Brighton denied it all with a terse tweet that didn’t even include a photo of a corner flag.

But this time, it sounds like we are indeed good to go, even if the price seems to have gone up a bit, from £52.5m all-in, to £55m with £7m in potential add-ons. Not sure why that happened when the first number was supposedly all agreed already, though maybe it has something to do with the portion of the agreement that involves Levi Colwill.

Contrary to earlier expectations, the 19-year-old is joining Brighton only on a season-long loan rather than any sort of transfer (and potential buyback option). I would’ve thought that would drive the price down for Cucurella rather than up, but hey, it’s all funny maths anyway.

Cucurella has supposedly passed his medical and set to put pen to paper on a six-year deal, so hopefully we will have official confirmations and announcements soon as well.

