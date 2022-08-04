Okay, let’s try this again, shall we?

Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed the transfer of Marc Cucurella, as reported by a growing number of all the media outlets. If this sounds familiar, that’s because we were exactly here 24 hours ago already, before Brighton denied it all with a terse tweet that didn’t even include a photo of a corner flag.

But this time, it sounds like we are indeed good to go, even if the price seems to have gone up a bit, from £52.5m all-in, to £55m with £7m in potential add-ons. Not sure why that happened when the first number was supposedly all agreed already, though maybe it has something to do with the portion of the agreement that involves Levi Colwill.

After medical completed, Chelsea and Brighton set to sign documents for Marc Cucurella deal. #CFC



Exclusive details ⤵️



▫️ Chelsea will pay £55m fixed fee plus £7m add-ons.



▫️ Levi Cowill will join Brighton on loan until June 2023.



▫️ Expected to be official this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022

Contrary to earlier expectations, the 19-year-old is joining Brighton only on a season-long loan rather than any sort of transfer (and potential buyback option). I would’ve thought that would drive the price down for Cucurella rather than up, but hey, it’s all funny maths anyway.

#CFC ended up paying a bit extra for Cucurella by only loaning Levi Colwill to Brighton. Hopefully it’s a sign there is still a pathway for Levi to make it at Chelsea. He will get the chance to impress them in the PL. The club still want more defenders though. Eg. Fofana. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) August 4, 2022

Cucurella has supposedly passed his medical and set to put pen to paper on a six-year deal, so hopefully we will have official confirmations and announcements soon as well.