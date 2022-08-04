Official: Chelsea sign left back from Brighton & Hove Albion not named Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are actively working to finalize a deal for a Brighton & Hove Albion left back, but in the meantime, we’ve snuck in a deal for a Brighton & Hove Albion left back. So I heard you like Brighton & Hove Albion left backs...

This bit of business has nothing to do with the other bit of business, but it’s amusing that we’re likely to end up with not one, but two Brighton & Hove Albion left backs joining the team this week.

The Marc Cucurella deal is not quite done yet, but here we have young Zak Sturge coming over to join our U21/Development Squad. The 18-year-old was a mainstay in Brighton’s under-18 squad last season, and has earned several England U18 caps as well. He’s the second left back to arrive in the Academy this calendar year after Dylan Williams joined from Derby in January. Stocking up!

“We are really pleased that Zak has agreed to sign for Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our Under-21s squad as he looks to continue his development. Zak is another emerging talent to join us this summer and we cannot wait for him to get started at Cobham.” -Jim Fraser; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Zak, let’s win some things (in the future)!