Official: Chelsea sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa

Arguably the most pleasantly surprising Chelsea transfer of the summer is now officially over the line, with the Blues announcing the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka today.

The 18-year-old super-talent joins from Aston Villa for a reported £20m, signing a six-year contract and apparently becoming the highest paid teenager in English football in the process. But more so beyond just the financials, Chukwuemeka arrives as part of a budding vision of the future at the club, with a promised pathway to first-team football if not this season, then soon after.

Chukwuemeka already has 13 Premier League appearances to his name, and will be hopefully adding many, many more to that in a Blue shirt.

"We are building for both the now and the future so signing one of the hottest teenage talents in English football fits with both those aims. Chelsea have shown that young potential can be fulfilled at this club and under our ownership we are determined this will continue. We are looking forward to Carney thriving here." -Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Carney, let’s win some things!