Taking a back seat to all the other transfer drama going on recently, Chelsea have reportedly snuck in a bid — an actual bid! — for Wesley Fofana. Unfortunately, we could not sneak the obvious problem with the bid past Leicester City, who rejected it out of hand since it was well below their asking price.

L’Equipe report that Chelsea’s bid of €75m received an immediate response, and that response was to take our offer and stick it where the Sun don’t shine. That said, the report adds that the door is still “ajar”, and some certainly expect Chelsea to return with an improved bid that might truly test Leicester’s resolve — especially if Fofana were to continue liking various things on social media and posting cryptic messages on his Instagram.

Leicester’s most recent asking price was said to be £85m (€100m), which would be a world record for a defender, so we do have a sizable gap to bridge here.