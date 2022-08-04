 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marc Cucurella deal off again, on again, off again ... on again, alongside Levi Colwill?

By David Pasztor
There are many days in a transfer window. But there aren’t many days like Wednesday’s day. There aren’t many days that a Premier League club feel compelled to put out an official statement denying the biggest transfer rumormonger’s latest here-we-go-ing.

Marc Cucurella may yet become a Chelsea player, and perhaps soon, but the delay was worth it just for the Twitter drama alone.

So, where do we stand after a rather eventful 24 hours?

Chelsea’s £52.5m bid, submitted Tuesday night, appears to be good. It has met Brighton’s asking price, unlike Manchester City’s recent efforts, and the Seagulls appear to have let everyone involved know that, which presumably led to what turned out to be a bit premature reporting of the deal’s full agreement and completion.

With personal terms already agreed, the transfer remains on track for an expedient conclusion. Medicals and such remain scheduled, as per the Telegraph.

So what’s the hold-up?

That part apparently has to do with one Levi Colwill, who looks set to be going the other way. Officially, he’s not part of the Cucurella deal, but by all practical measures, he very much seems to be: as in, Brighton are not willing to completely sign off on the Cucurella deal until the Colwill deal is done. Fair enough, I suppose, though also a bit on the paranoid side. (And also a wonderful example of why part-exchange deals are so rare in football, with so many moving parts and variables and ways that things can go wrong.)

Colwill’s transfer is said to be worth around £20-25m, with a buyback clause twice that amount included as well. Out with the Loan Army, in with the Buyback Army!

Wonder what Thursday will bring...

