Chelsea re-linked with PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré

Chelsea appear to be scrambling for a midfielder in the final 24 hours of the transfer window, and after links to Douglas Luiz (at Aston Villa) and a supposed bid for Edson Álvarez (at Ajax), we have now been linked with PSV’s Ibrahim Sangaré as well.

His name however is not entirely new; we were linked with the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international at the start of the window, back in June, though nothing more had come of it since. At the time, Sangaré was said to be keen on a Premier League move, but Nottingham Forest have been the only ones to follow up with a bid, and he wasn’t as keen on that.

In the meantime, he’s also signed a new contract with PSV, which removed his release clause (of around €35m). Now Chelsea are reportedly mulling over a €40-45m bid instead.

The Eredivisie transfer window has closed for incoming transfers, but players can still leave and PSV are apparently expecting one of Sangaré or winger Cody Gapko to do so before tomorrow’s deadline (in most other major European leagues).