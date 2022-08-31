We’re into the last 24 hours of the transfer window, but we are not done yet! In fact, we may be trying to address a most important problem with an emergency signing — namely the lack of “defensive” midfielders and options other than the currently (and increasingly often) injured N’Golo Kanté.

According to multiple reports over the past few hours, Chelsea have made a €50m (£43m) bid for Edson Álvarez of Ajax Amsterdam. The 24-year-old has been anchoring their midfield for the past couple seasons, as well as the midfield of the Mexico national team. A prototypical modern midfielder, he’s big and strong, with lots of energy and stamina, excellent reading of the game, and wonderful ball skills to boot. He can shield a back-line and build-up an attack and just about anything in between.

Unsurprisingly, Álvarez has been attracting a fair bit of interest this summer, but Ajax had rejected approaches from the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal. But Álvarez is reportedly tempted by Chelsea and pushing to leave in the final hours.

Over to you, Ajax...