Chelsea priced out of Anthony Gordon deal — reports

Staying at Everton

By David Pasztor
/ new
Leeds United v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon is set to stay at Everton this season, with Chelsea unwilling to go higher than our rejected £40-45m offers for the 21-year-old. Reports of a £60m bid have proven to be misplaced, with Everton head coach Frank Lampard as well as the most recent reports downplaying the idea of the Blues actually ever bidding that much.

As per both The Athletic and the Evening Standard, we have been “put off” and “priced out” and probably also gathered up some common sense in not wanting to drop that much on Gordon. We probably also looked at our balance sheets after our summer outlay reached a quarter billion pounds with the arrival of Wesley Fofana (which may not be the last deal done anyway), and thought better of things.

And even if Chelsea were to bid now, Everton would be more reluctant than ever to accept, with barely 24 hours left in the window. (Similarly, hopes of a Wilfried Zaha or whoever can probably also be safely put aside.)

