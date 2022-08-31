 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Douglas Luiz ‘attracting interest’ from Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United — report

Against the clock

By Fellipe Miranda and David Pasztor
Aston Villa v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Douglas Luiz arrived at Aston Villa from Manchester City in 2019 and has featured in 106 of the 118 Premier League matches they’ve played since, but he has only one year left on his contract, and it appears that he is being shopped around in the finals days of the summer transfer window.

Those credited with interest in the 24-year-old defensive midfielder include Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and of course Chelsea, which is likely to be the case with any able-bodied midfielder or striker at this point because that’s how the rumor mill works.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Atlético are preparing a £20m offer, which actually seems like a pretty good deal if Villa were to accept, but which, as the report also adds, they are unlikely to accept. Clearly, someone’s hoping to generate a bidding war, be that Villa or Luiz himself.

