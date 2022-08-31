Official: Reading re-sign Baba Rahman on loan from Chelsea

Baba Rahman will spend a second successive season on loan with Reading FC after joining the Championship club today on loan again from Chelsea. Baba spent last season with the Royals already, making 29 appearances and becoming a fan-favorite at the Madejski.

Reading are currently under financial sanctions for violating EFL FFP rules, so they’re essentially getting the Ghana international left back for free, without a loan fee and with his wages reportedly heavily subsidized by Chelsea as well. That’s certainly generous of us, but also a nice gesture following Baba’s various and career-altering injuries over the years.

Baba is back!



We are delighted to announce that @babarahmangh is a Royal once more, having completed the paperwork on a return to Reading Football Club in the form of a second season-long loan spell in blue and white hoops #BaBackForMore — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 31, 2022

Once very highly rated, Baba’s career has been derailed by multiple knee injuries in the last several years. Last season was the first full season he’s managed to complete since his first at Chelsea in 2015-16.

Baba does have two more years left on his Chelsea contract, so it would certainly benefit all involved if he had himself a great season.

“Getting Baba in will be great — I know him, the players know him, he’s a great guy and we know what he’s about. “It has been a long process and I’ve had agents galore throwing left-backs at me. but I said I needed to wait. The problem with Chelsea is that they were waiting to see if clubs were signing their players. “Baba has two years left on his contract and there were offers for him from abroad but he wanted to stay here. He knows how I work. He knows my standards and demands so it’s an easy place for him to come and I can’t wait to see him again, fingers crossed.” -Paul Ince, Reading FC manager; source: TiAT

Good luck, Baba! Do us proud.