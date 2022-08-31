Official: Chelsea sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City

Chelsea have successfully completed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City today, making him our fifth major signing of the summer and taking our total spending to nearly a quarter billion pounds.

It took plenty of convincing and even more money to get Fofana, with the Blues eventually agreeing a £70m (+bonuses) deal — not quite a world record for a defender, but it could yet become one if all the add-ons and bonus targets are hit. The 21-year-old has signed a seven-year contract.

The transfer naturally comes with massive expectations for the young center back, who will ideally play not only a key role this season, but serve to become the center piece of the Chelsea defense for the foreseeable future.

“Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age. We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come.” -Todd Boehly; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Wesley, let’s win some things!