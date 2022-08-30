Todd Boehly may be new to this game, but he’s already operating on a level above. You can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him!

Having already spent a quarter billion pounds this summer (pending the acquisition of Wesley Fofana), The Toddfather is about to drop another hundo or so on budding defensive superstar Joško Gvardiol.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s EXCLUSIVE (*oooh faints*), Chelsea are in “advanced talks” with RB Leipzig for the 20-year-old’s signature, having submitted an “official proposal” today of “around €90m”.

But Leipzig made it clear that Gvardiol’s staying for another year, you might say, when we were first linked. No worries! Mr Todd’s got a plan: namely, agree the transfer now and complete it next summer! (Think, Naby Keita to Liverpool in 2018, which was agreed twelve months prior as well. And if there is one model we know Boehly’s paid attention to, it’s Liverpool’s.)

Are we having fun yet?