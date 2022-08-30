Chelsea have done a pretty good job of de-bloating the squad this summer but it sounds like Baba Rahman will get to stay on the books for at least one more season, with the 28-year-old set to rejoin Reading on loan for the season. The Championship side are under sanctions for breaching EFL FFP rules and thus couldn’t pay a transfer fee even if they wanted to. Presumably we’re also subsidizing Baba’s wages considering that Reading also need to reduce their wage bill.

Ex-Augsburg-Profi Abdul-Rahman Baba lässt sich erneut verleihen: er geht für ein Jahr zum FC Reading. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 30, 2022

After several seasons lost to knee injuries, Baba managed to put together a full campaign at the Madejski, making 29 appearances (all starts) despite being involved with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and also dealing with a hamstring problem later in the season as well. He’s become a bit of a favorite among Royals supporters, so hopefully they’re all in for a slightly better year than barely escaping relegation last season.

Baba still has two years left on the contract he signed with Chelsea last summer — the generous length a reflection of his injury troubles — so as long as we’re not breaching FIFA loan rules, we can afford to send him out on loan for another season.