Baba Rahman set to rejoin Reading on loan from Chelsea — reports

By David Pasztor
Reading v Peterborough United - Sky Bet Championship - Select Car Leasing Stadium Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea have done a pretty good job of de-bloating the squad this summer but it sounds like Baba Rahman will get to stay on the books for at least one more season, with the 28-year-old set to rejoin Reading on loan for the season. The Championship side are under sanctions for breaching EFL FFP rules and thus couldn’t pay a transfer fee even if they wanted to. Presumably we’re also subsidizing Baba’s wages considering that Reading also need to reduce their wage bill.

After several seasons lost to knee injuries, Baba managed to put together a full campaign at the Madejski, making 29 appearances (all starts) despite being involved with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and also dealing with a hamstring problem later in the season as well. He’s become a bit of a favorite among Royals supporters, so hopefully they’re all in for a slightly better year than barely escaping relegation last season.

Baba still has two years left on the contract he signed with Chelsea last summer — the generous length a reflection of his injury troubles — so as long as we’re not breaching FIFA loan rules, we can afford to send him out on loan for another season.

