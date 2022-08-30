Chelsea have made a semi-decent effort to offload Hakim Ziyech this summer, but it looks like we will have to settle for sending him out on loan, if anything.

Ajax Amsterdam are currently the only club interested in the 29-year-old, and they are reluctant to sign him on a permanent transfer, despite getting (or about to get) €100m from Manchester United for Antony. Chelsea reportedly even lowered our asking price from an admittedly high €40m+ to a more reasonable €25-30m, but apparently that’s still too much, especially once his wage demands are factored in.

So, according to reports on Monday from the Independent and Sky Sports, we are closing in on a loan agreement instead, with Chelsea still subsidizing part of his salary as well. (So what’s what point of sending him away then?)

That said, other reports have spoken of Ajax considering alternative signings instead of Ziyech to help replace Antony, with Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos a prime target — though they certainly could afford both after such a generous windfall from United.