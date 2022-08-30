Official: Bayer Leverkusen sign Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the (rest of this) season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, with the deal officially completed and announced today.

This feels like a momentous decision for the young man, with a potentially career-defining nine months ahead of him, despite the fact that he’s still just 21.

Leverkusen wanted but did not get to include a buy-option in the deal, which does bode well for Callum’s Chelsea future, though he will have only one year left on his contract by the time he’s set to return. Either way, he’s got plenty to prove in the (hopefully) consistent and regular minutes he will receive in the Bundesliga (and Champions League).

Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2022

Hudson-Odoi has not played much at all in 2022 thanks to a lingering and mysterious back injury that ruled him out for practically the entire second half of last season. He still managed 28 appearances for the season and has 126 for his Chelsea career already, though he’s yet to truly convince and live up to expectations — which may be a harsh assessment given his age and injury history, but may be not given his contract and hype.

In any case, big season ahead.

Good luck, The CHOsen One!