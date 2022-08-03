 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion agree Marc Cucurella transfer (**UPDATE**: NOT!!!)

Here we go!

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Arsenal v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

UPDATE: The Athletic claims that “nothing” has actually been agreed yet. Nothing, you hear! You get nothing! Nothing! Good day, sir.

UPDATE 2: Brighton themselves have confirmed that NO AGREEMENT has been reached. LOL. The gloves are off. Fabrizio in the mud.

(Or the Levi Colwill negotiations are playing a bigger part than previously reported and expected.)

PREVIOUSLY:

Get ready for some hair product endorsements! Marc Cucurella’s about to become a Chelsea player, with the Blues agreeing a £52.5m transfer for the 24-year-old left back with Brighton & Hove Albion today.

Chelsea moved rather quickly to get this deal signed, sealed, and delivered, agreeing terms with the player and the team in short order after Brighton’s talks with Manchester City fell through. While City were not willing to meet Brighton’s terms, Chelsea were able and willing to do so — especially as Cucurella had been on our radar for the past couple years, starting when he was still playing in Spain.

Business between the teams may not be done just yet however, with young Levi Colwill possibly moving in the other direction on a separate deal. That’s not yet a certainty, but Chelsea may yet retain a buyback clause even if he does leave, which certainly could prove useful in the future.

In any case, here we go!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History