Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion agree Marc Cucurella transfer (**UPDATE**: NOT!!!)

UPDATE: The Athletic claims that “nothing” has actually been agreed yet. Nothing, you hear! You get nothing! Nothing! Good day, sir.

UPDATE 2: Brighton themselves have confirmed that NO AGREEMENT has been reached. LOL. The gloves are off. Fabrizio in the mud.

CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.



Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 3, 2022

(Or the Levi Colwill negotiations are playing a bigger part than previously reported and expected.)

The latest info re: Cucurella is that nothing has been agreed. #BHAFC #CFC — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) August 3, 2022

Marc Cucurella's £52.5million move to #ChelseaFC is now thought to rest on Brighton completing a deal for the #CFC centre-back Levi Colwill. Talks ongoing on Colwill over a loan or a permanent deal (likely with buyback clause) — Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) August 3, 2022

PREVIOUSLY:

Get ready for some hair product endorsements! Marc Cucurella’s about to become a Chelsea player, with the Blues agreeing a £52.5m transfer for the 24-year-old left back with Brighton & Hove Albion today.

Chelsea moved rather quickly to get this deal signed, sealed, and delivered, agreeing terms with the player and the team in short order after Brighton’s talks with Manchester City fell through. While City were not willing to meet Brighton’s terms, Chelsea were able and willing to do so — especially as Cucurella had been on our radar for the past couple years, starting when he was still playing in Spain.

Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill on the verge of joining Brighton soon. #CFC



Personal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea new signing, done. pic.twitter.com/5Rw6CvDT1l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

Business between the teams may not be done just yet however, with young Levi Colwill possibly moving in the other direction on a separate deal. That’s not yet a certainty, but Chelsea may yet retain a buyback clause even if he does leave, which certainly could prove useful in the future.

In any case, here we go!

As is being reported elsewhere, Marc Cucurella to Chelsea is all agreed. £52.5m fee.



A separate deal that takes Levi Colwill – who Leicester have been very keen on – to the Amex is in the pipeline. Chelsea want a buyback, we'll see if they get it. #CFC — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) August 3, 2022