RB Leipzig confirm Timo Werner interest, but deal with Chelsea ‘not close’

Timo Werner’s potential return to RB Leipzig remains on the cards, and perhaps remains a realistic possibility, even, but as their technical director told Sky Sports, a deal is “not close” at the moment.

“Of course we find him exciting, he’s incredibly fast and a German international. We have remained in contact with him since his transfer. But we are not close to a deal and will only announce something when it makes sense.” -Chris Vivell; source: Sky Deutschland via Florian Plettenberg

So that sounds far less promising than how recent reports made the situation sound like, with claims of strong interest on both sides, including Werner himself willing to take a “drastic” pay cut to make a transfer happen. But perhaps this is all just a negotiating tactic, since it’s not like there’s a long line of suitors just banging the door down for the 26-year-old. Juventus and Newcastle United have been linked with potential loans, though those would also be complicated by the new FIFA regulations and restrictions on such temporary moves for older players.

Hopefully we can still figure out a beneficial arrangement for all involved at some point soon, with Chelsea apparently still also looking for reinforcements in attack as well.