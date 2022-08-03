Ethan Ampadu was hoping to break through at Chelsea this summer and win a first-team spot for the season ahead, but it looks like the 21-year-old could be on his way out once again, and this time perhaps not just on loan but in a more permanent fashion.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, following reports over the weekend from the likes of local media outlet Secolo XIX, Spezia Calcio are pushing for a deal to acquire the young defender and defensive midfielder. Di Marzio adds that talks between the two teams are under way and that Chelsea are open to a transfer despite two years still left on Ampadu’s contract.

The former Exeter City prospect who joined Chelsea in 2017 has had loans at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, and Venezia over the past three seasons, with the distinct misfortune of experiencing relegation with each of the last two. Spezia themselves just barely survived the drop in Serie A last season, but new manager (and former Chelsea assistant under Maurizio Sarri), Luca Gotti is hoping to improve on that and could use his familiarity with Ampadu to help fulfil those ambitions (Ampadu made 5 appearances for Chelsea during Sarri’s season).