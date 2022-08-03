Chelsea continue to close in on the transfer of Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion, and after agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old left back, we’ve now also submitted an official bid, as per the latest report from Fabrizio Romano.

He claims that the bid is worth “more than £50m”, which is a bit odd if the earlier reports of Brighton’s asking price being £50m are true (which they may not be, as the Athletic report), but either way, it looks like we’re trying to meet their demands, unlike Manchester City, who had thus left the door open for us to jump in.

Chelsea have submitted bid worth more than £50m for Marc Cucurella on Tuesday evening. Club now hopeful to reach full agreement with Brighton, still no official answer - Cucurella's pushing to join Chelsea, he wants the move #CFC



Levi Colwill, discussed in separated deal. pic.twitter.com/BHIItqbDHj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

Some minor complication could present itself if either side decide to still insist on including Levi Colwill directly in this transaction, but it’s surely much more likely that any deal involving our Academy graduate center back would be a separate arrangement. Colwill may be valued as high as £20m, which could partially offset Cucurella’s rather steep price — though which would still be scant consolation for losing Colwill in the process.