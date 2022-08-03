 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea submit bid ‘worth more than £50m’ for Marc Cucurella — reports

Chelsea continue to close in on the transfer of Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion, and after agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old left back, we’ve now also submitted an official bid, as per the latest report from Fabrizio Romano.

He claims that the bid is worth “more than £50m”, which is a bit odd if the earlier reports of Brighton’s asking price being £50m are true (which they may not be, as the Athletic report), but either way, it looks like we’re trying to meet their demands, unlike Manchester City, who had thus left the door open for us to jump in.

Some minor complication could present itself if either side decide to still insist on including Levi Colwill directly in this transaction, but it’s surely much more likely that any deal involving our Academy graduate center back would be a separate arrangement. Colwill may be valued as high as £20m, which could partially offset Cucurella’s rather steep price — though which would still be scant consolation for losing Colwill in the process.

