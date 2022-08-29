Paris Saint-Germain have a long-standing interest in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté — as should any other team in the world — and are thus certainly keeping an eye on his contract situation, as a report from The Times today reminds us.

The report claims that Thomas Tuchel has “plunged” the midfielder’s long-term future into uncertainty with his comments after Kanté’s latest (and current) injury, but the truth of the matter is that this situation has been slowly building in front of our eyes over the past few years.

The 31-year-old has not been able to stay healthy and fit consistently — pretty much since the 2019 Europa League final — and while when he’s on, he’s still on, and still the best (see: 2021 Champions League semifinals and final), it’s becoming harder and harder to build the team around him, as Tuchel recently admitted (thus the “plunging”). Of course, Tuchel also said that no other midfielder in the world can do what Kanté can, even now, so let’s not write him off just yet.

That said, we are facing a massive decision with Kanté, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season. He will be free to talk to teams outside the Premier League starting in January, and could thus walk for free (a la Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen) unless we agree an extension. Presumably we will address this situation after the transfer window closes. (See also: Jorginho; plus the other renewals like Mount, James, etc.)