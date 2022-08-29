Crystal Palace make £27m bid for Conor Gallagher, and let’s all laugh together

Crystal Palace may be sensing some weakness in what’s been a less than ideal start to first-team life for Conor Gallagher at Chelsea, and according to The Times, have submitted a £27m bid to test the waters.

Of course, regardless of any other factor, £27m in this market should get them automatically laughed out of the room.

Other Premier League clubs have been interested in Gallagher as well (Everton, for example), and rightly so after his impressive season on loan at Palace last season, but thankfully so far Chelsea have shown no interest in letting him go. The 22-year-old has featured in all four of our games so far, starting the last two. While neither of those two starts have ended in glory for the Academy star, we managed to overcome his sending off on Saturday, so we can chalk that up as a learning experience and move forward.

Palace’s bid for Gallagher could also be a reaction to the supposed revival of our interest in Wilfried Zaha, but that would be a poor trade for us, especially in the long term.