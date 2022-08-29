Tiémoué Bakayoko might be saved from his current footballing limbo by Newcastle United, who are reportedly in “advanced” talks over a move for the 28-year-old midfielder, who’s currently halfway through his two-year loan at AC Milan.

While he’s been named to the bench in all three of Milan’s games this season, the Rossoneri have been looking for a solution that doesn’t involve him completing the second season there. But Chelsea also don’t want him back, which has left him in his current predicament.

It’s unclear if these talks are for a loan or a transfer or some other exotic solution — such as a contract cancelation, or another mutual consent deal as with Barkley? — and it’s far from assured that anything will actually come from them. Bakayoko has been linked to a few teams over the summer, but nothing serious has materialized up to this point.

The likes of Nottingham Forest and Serie A side Monza have also been credited with interest, and the latter may end up rivaling Newcastle should this develop into something serious indeed.