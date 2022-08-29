Official: Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Ross Barkley has officially left Chelsea Football Club today, having agreed a mutual termination of his contract that still had one year left to run.

Chelsea did not disclose what sort of payout, if any, this agreement involved — football contracts are almost always fully guaranteed. Whatever it was or wasn’t, both sides agreed that it was for the best that we continue on our separate ways, and that’s probably indeed for the best.

Barkley’s now a free agent and able to join any club that might still be interested. Without the burden of his Chelsea contract, said interest might be easier to find than it had been over the past 12-24 months.

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent.



Wishing you well for the future, Ross! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 29, 2022

Barkley arrived at Chelsea in January 2018 after prolonged pursuit, joining for a cut-rate £15m fee in part due to a major injury he was still rehabbing. Chelsea made a strong play for his signature the summer prior, offering over twice that amount, but Everton stood strong. The injury changed everything, though perhaps not for the better. The locals were outraged enough that even the Mayor of Liverpool got involved in claiming that a fraud has been committed. (LOL.)

Alas, all that drama would prove to be rather misplaced. Barkley’s quite unimpressive debut (coming perhaps too soon; see also: Tiémoué Bakayoko) led to some rather harsh words from Antonio Conte. And obviously, Barkley has barely been seen in a Chelsea shirt over the past two years.

But we did have some decent times, and he especially seemed to fit in well with Maurizio Sarri, who briefly called him a complete midfielder. Barkley would play a big role in us winning the 2019 Europa League, making a career-high 48 appearances in all competitions in the process — almost half of his 100 total appearances for Chelsea. The last of his 12 goals for the club came on the final day of last season, and that’s certainly a nice moment with which to sign off.

Farewell, Ross the Boss. Hope you find success wherever you end up next!