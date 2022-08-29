Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to join Bayer Leverkusen for the season, after the two teams managed to agree terms over a season-long loan — which reportedly involves just a loan and no other future considerations.

The move had been in danger of collapsing due to a disagreement over these considerations, with Leverkusen wanting to include a buy-option and Chelsea not wanting to entertain losing Hudson-Odoi for good just yet. Apparently Callum himself (by way of his representatives) managed to convince Bayer to drop their demand for one and thus come to an agreement.

Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech could be getting closer to his expected departure, assuming that Manchester United do indeed sign Antony now, and Ajax do still choose to replace him with Ziyech — and we manage to overcome the seemingly massive gap in valuation as well (even if Ajax should be well capable of paying whatever price we set once they collect the €100m from United).