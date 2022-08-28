There are about 100 hours left in the 2022 summer transfer window, and Chelsea have plenty to do yet. One deal that has been rumored for a long time yet has made no progress recently is the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

While the 33-year-old is said to prefer Chelsea over late-entrants Manchester United, we’ve yet to actually agree a deal with Barcelona despite their need to sell to balance the books. United have in turn moved on to Memphis Depay (again?), but Chelsea are also being linked with a familiar name.

According to The Independent, while Thomas Tuchel prefers signing a pure centre forward, he also wants someone who can interchange into wide roles, and he feels that a certain Wilfried Zaha could be a good fit. Palace have been hugely resistant to any and all offers over the years — including reported interest from Chelsea — with a previously stated £80m valuation, but their hand is now weakened by the 29-year-old’s contract situation.

Chelsea revive moves for Zaha, who only has a year left on his contract.



Preference has been for a number 9, but Tuchel most wants an attack that interchanges at pace



Aubameyang still under considerationhttps://t.co/qfU73026xi — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 28, 2022

Zaha, who is set to become a free agent next summer as things stand, has been keen on a move to a bigger club for quite some time now, and the report claims that he wouldn’t be against this idea should it materialize into something concrete. Of course, everything would depend on how willing and open Palace are to a deal.

It should be noted that other reports maintain that Chelsea’s priority remains Aubameyang.

Understand Wilfried Zaha is one of several players who has been discussed by Chelsea in recent days but no move for him as Aubameyang remains their No 1 priority. Zaha has less than one year of his contract left at Crystal Palace — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, here’s Zaha hinting at something major happening.

New contract? New team? We’ll see!