With Chelsea set to sign Wesley Fofana, at least one of Ethan Ampadu and Trevoh Chalobah were expected to leave.

And it looks like it’s going to be the former, with Chelsea agreeing a loan move for the 21-year-old. Ampadu’s set to head back to Italy, this time joining Spezia, who will reportedly pay a €1.5m loan fee and also have a €15m buy-option.

Spezia finished towards the bottom of the Serie A table last year and will hope to improve on that under new manager Luca Gotti, a former assistant at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.

Unlike Ampadu, Trevoh Chalobah doesn’t look to be leaving, especially after getting his first start of the season this weekend in place of the suspended Kalidou Koulibaly. Chalobah had been linked with several Serie A clubs as well.

But according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have blocked Chalobah’s exit and expect him to stay and fight for his place instead. That won’t be an easy task, with the aforementioned Koulibaly, the incoming Fofana, and Thiago Silva all ahead of him at the moment — and César Azpilicueta, Reece James, and Marc Cucurella all capable in a back-three as well — but we’re looking at a very busy fixture list and there should be plenty of opportunities for all.