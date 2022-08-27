With Wesley Fofana on the verge of signing for Chelsea, perhaps Trevoh Chalobah’s loan departure will also be finalized in the coming days. As it stands, RB Leipzig and AC Milan appear to be frontrunners in the race.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) and Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan’s enquiries about the 23-year-old’s availability have turned into real dialogues with Chelsea, and the Serie A side are now weighing up the pros and cons of a move before making the final decision.

Chalobah, il Milan sorpassa l'Inter: i dettagli della trattativa #calciomercato https://t.co/5Ml3iEZloM — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) August 25, 2022

Unlike Inter Milan, the Rossoneri are apparently willing to meet our demands of a €3m loan fee, and Trevoh is said to be open to the move, too. And while Milan were initially hoping to have a buy-option inserted into the deal, they’re also content with it being a “dry” loan. Should a move not eventually materialize, the Serie A side are also looking at Malick Thiaw of Schalke as an alternative.

According to Sky Deutschland however, negotiations may be advanced with RB Leipzig too.

Chalobah has supposedly asked Chelsea to facilitate a move so that he can get more playing time, so the only pertinent question appears to be which club will be the lucky ones to get his signature.