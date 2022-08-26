The saga of Wesley Fofana — hey, that rhymes! — looks to have turned the corner towards the home stretch, with Chelsea and Leicester City reportedly reaching a “verbal agreement” over a transfer fee. Presumably that means it’s not in writing (yet), but hopefully everyone will stay true to their words. Fofana had already agreed personal terms with Chelsea (5+1 years).

RMC Sport and the Evening Standard were among the first to report this news, with the agreement centering around a £70m fee, though with bonuses that could apparently take it well north of that and into the £80m range that Leicester have been looking for. So technically, Fofana is not the most expensive defender ever — and not even a top three most expensive signing for us — but he could yet get there.

Either way, hopefully most of the drama is now done in this situation. It’s a massive transfer, both financial and in terms of sporting implication, and hopefully Fofana lives up to (or perhaps even exceeds) every expectation.

Here we go!