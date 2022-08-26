Lampard remains resolute over Anthony Gordon, denies £60m Chelsea bid claims

Chelsea were supposedly ready to bid £60m for Anthony Gordon this week, but if Everton boss Frank Lampard is to be believed — he’d never tell a lie, would he? — that bid has yet to arrive from Boehly’s Blues. And unlike in Wesley Fofana’s case at Leicester City, Lampard has no plans for dropping Gordon, who evidently has his head on as straight as usual.

Super Frank has maintained a resolute stance throughout this surprising saga, and that continued in his pre-match press conference today as well.

“No [a bid] hasn’t come in. He’s our player, he remains so, he’s in the squad for tomorrow. He’s a huge player for us. I said it last week, not only is he a big value for the club if you want to talk financially — but more importantly a big value to the squad and the team. “They haven’t bid £60m, let’s not talk about a number that’s not there! No [can’t put a figure on his value]. “I’ve been fortunate enough to work with fantastic young players, see them develop into England internationals and Champions League winners worth triple figures in terms of some of their personal values. Anthony’s in that bracket, he’s a pleasure to work with and he’s ours. He’s an Everton boy, he plays for us, the crowd relate to him. It’s understandable that people would be interested because of the level of player he is, but the facts remain the same.” -Frank Lampard; source: Liverpool Echo

Right to the very top, ey, Frankie?

The rumor mill still maintains that this bid is incoming, but even if that proves to be the case in the next few days, it really doesn’t sound like Everton are willing to do business.

And that’s probably for the better for all involved, especially at these sorts of prices...