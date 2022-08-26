Chelsea’s interest in Dynamo Moscow prodigy Arsen Zakharyan dates back to last summer, when we were just “monitoring” the young midfielder, but the “teenage magician” certainly fits the m.o. of the new ownership as well. Thus, he could be the next highly talented prospect to sign with Chelsea this summer, joining the likes of Carney Chukmueka, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have formalized our interest and have made a bid — (ed.note: are we allowed to do business with Russian teams?) — and are now working with his agent to close the deal as soon as possible. Reports last year expected his release clause to rise to €15m this summer.

The now 19-year-old creative midfielder made 34 appearances in all competitions for Dynamo last season, scoring 9 goals and adding 9 assists as they finished runners-up in the league. In 5 appearances this season, he’s already scored once and assisted twice.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented youngsters on the planet, we’ll see how he fits (or doesn’t yet fit) into Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season. Even if we’re successful in the bid, one would have to imagine he’d head out on loan.