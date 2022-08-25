Hakim Ziyech’s proposed return to Ajax Amsterdam is running into several complications, and not just because it’s supposedly predicated on the transfer of Antony to Manchester United, which hasn’t happened yet.

According to Telegraaf and VI, Chelsea want “close” to the €44m we paid two years ago, which seems a rather unlikely proposition, even if Ajax were to collect more than twice as much from United in the aforementioned prerequisite transaction. While Ajax are said to be willing to make this a transfer (neither Chelsea nor Ziyech are keen on a loan), the fee is seen as prohibitive, unsurprisingly — and that’s before Ajax were to even start worrying about the 29-year-old’s wage demands.

This is a familiar dilemma from the Chelsea perspective. Do we hold out for bigger fee, maybe by settling for a loan, or do we just cut our losses and move on? The previous administration chose the first option repeatedly; Todd Boehly has shown a greater willingness to do the second (see: Timo Werner). Over to you, Mr Todd.