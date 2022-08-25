Two Premier League clubs continue to push for Conor Gallagher’s loan signing, despite the unlikelihood of actually being successful in their attempts.

According to the Telegraph and the Evening Standard, Newcastle United and West Ham United are still both pursuing Gallagher, hard and not so hard, respectively.

Told #nufc pushing hard for Gallagher on loan from Chelsea after landing Isak from Real Sociedad. I have to be honest I have no idea where this leaves Pedro deal now. Some saying deal remains close, others saying Watford have rejected final bid already this week. We shall see — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 24, 2022

Newcastle, who are close to confirming a €70m deal for Alexander Isak, are still “pushing hard” for a season-long loan. Similarly, West Ham are also targeting a “loan swoop” for the 22-year-old. Both the clubs are hoping that Gallagher will be enticed by the prospect of more playing time, and the hopes of thus making the England squad for the World Cup in November.

However, Chelsea are short on midfield depth as it is, with both N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić perennially injured these days. It’s difficult to see us sanction a departure for Gallagher, who got his full debut over the weekend and who’s also said repeatedly that he wants to stay and fight and win his place.