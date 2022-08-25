 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Second annual Edmond Tapsoba rumors are here! Plus, AC Milan ‘thinking of’ Chalobah

One more week of the coulds and the woulds

By David Pasztor and Rohaan1997
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

As Leicester City continue to hold fast to their £80m valuation of Wesley Fofana, Chelsea could be (should be?) looking to identify alternative targets for a bit of extra speculation in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Brighton’s Adam Webster was one such unlikely target; here is another: according to Sky Deutschland, Chelsea have “discussed internally” the possible transfer of Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen. By which presumably they mean talked among ourselves in private, as opposed to doing so in public, which is obviously how we conduct all the rest of our transfer business.

The name should be familiar from last summer’s brief links, and while this year’s rumors should go away just as quickly, perhaps we’ll see them again next summer as well. There’s plenty of time after all, as the 23-year-old’s contract runs through 2026, with an asking price as high as €60m previously rumored.

One option that seems to be getting no love is simply keeping Trevoh Chalobah to give us a pair of useful legs in defense. He’s got half the Serie A barking after him — the top half; the bottom half are barking after Ethan Ampadu — with AC Milan reportedly joining the party as well.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan could be interested in Chalobah should we make him available on loan with a buy-option — similar to how we let them fleece us for Fikayo Tomori. Yay!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History