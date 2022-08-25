Michy Batshuayi has made his annual preseason appearance at Chelsea before retreating back to the shadows like his namesake superhero. But this Batsman could be ready to fly out for his next assignment at long last, though unfortunately it still sounds like just a temporary assignment is on the cards, which is starting to get a bit silly at his age (29 in a month).

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A side Salernitana are “negotiating” with the Blues but the negotiations concern only the details of a potential loan move rather than anything more permanent. Chelsea are hoping to include a buy-obligation, but are not getting back positive indications in that regard. Salernitana would be open to a buy-option, which would likely mean absolutely nothing at all.

Batshuayi has just twelve months left on his contract, but apparently that could be extended by another year to enable another useless loan. The Dear save us!

Since we’re not at all interested in giving Michy a first-team chance, and haven’t been for a while, anything that extends his time on the books should be an automatic no-go at this point.