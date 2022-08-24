Trevoh Chalobah continues to draw interest in the loan market, and the latest one to enter the mix are RB Leipzig.

According to the Evening Standard, the Bundesliga side are searching for a new centre back on a season-long loan after Lukas Klostermann’s injury, and want somebody who is experienced in playing as a part of a three-man backline. Inter Milan and AS Roma are some of the other main contenders for his signature, with Inter in the driver’s seat.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) add that Chalobah would be happy to join the Nerazzurri, but they are baulking at the €3m loan fee. They would also want a buy-option but Chelsea are unlikely to accept that request.

Chalobah’s future could be intertwined with that of Ethan Ampadu’s, who may be asked to stay at Stamford Bridge this season. Spezia and Sassuolo continue to battle for his signature, while Empoli are still in the race, as per Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi close to joining Bayer Leverkusen on season long loan. His brother Bradley & his father are in advanced talks with Leverkusen. As many as 20 clubs were interested. Still work to do but willingness from all parties to get deal done. #CFC #Bayer04 https://t.co/H2pXT8yB4J — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, fellow Academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi’s proposed loan to Bayern Leverkusen is gathering steam, with the likes of the Evening Standard, Sky Sports and Sky Deutschland reporting that talks are in an advanced stage and that there is a willingness from all parties involved to get a deal done. Leverkusen do want to include a buy-option as well, but Chelsea are unwilling to sanction a permanent move at the moment.

As many as twenty clubs were supposedly interested, from Newcastle United and Southampton, to Borussia Dortmund, but after careful consideration, the 21-year-old looks set to have chosen the BayArena to continue his development.