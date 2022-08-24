A rather weary and battle-worn Brendan Rodgers let the truth slip in an interview with talkSport last night (Tuesday), confirming that his star center back Wesley Fofana wants nothing more than to join Chelsea.

“The player (Fofana) clearly wants to go and it’s really about the clubs finding an agreement. So once that happens, it will be resolved then.”

Leicester City are winless in the Premier League through three rounds and needed penalties to get past Stockport County in the League Cup. Stockport are currently 89th of the 92 teams in the top four divisions of the English football pyramid.

And Rodgers seemed in no mood to put on any airs, for once, and it seemed like he just wanted to be done with all these shenanigans, so he could focus on saving his job.

“It’s been a challenging period, there’s no doubt about that. The spotlight’s been on the club [with] a lot of distractions, a lot of noise and speculation. [We] try to stabilize it as much as we can [and] it’s always better if it’s done sooner rather than later.” -Brendan Rodgers; source: talkSport

So perhaps Leicester City are done playing hardball, having rejected a third offer from Chelsea (worth up to £70m) as well while busting Fofana down to the reserves.