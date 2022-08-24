Everton, Lampard want quick resolution with Chelsea over Anthony Gordon

The name tags in the boardroom may be different, but Chelsea’s intentions in the transfer market remain as ambitious and as lavish as ever. Frank Lampard would be well familiar with those ideals, seeing them first-hand all those years as a player and then later as a coach, and now also dealing with the other side of the coin as Everton boss.

And the Chelsea legend now just wants a quick resolution for the Anthony Gordon situation, regardless of how it pans out. Speaking after his side’s narrow 1-0 win over third division Fleetwood Town in the League Cup second round last night, Lampard refused to be drawn on specific details (such as Gordon reportedly asking to leave), but confirmed the lay of the land in broad terms.

“Nothing more [to add]. He’s our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel...” “I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I won’t even go there. Ideally yes [we need a quick resolution], or else he’s our player. So that’s what it is.” -Frank Lampard; source: Sky

Chelsea have reportedly submitted a £50+10m bid yesterday, but it remains to be seen whether Everton will cave to the financial and sporting pressures posed by it.