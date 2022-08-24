Chelsea and Barcelona still haven’t found an agreement over the proposed transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite reports of personal terms being agreed and various bids having been submitted over the past couple weeks — and despite Barcelona still needing to raise significant funds to be able to register Jules Koundé (not to mention make any additional signings like Marcos Alonso).

Recent reports from the likes of Mundo Deportivo claim that everyone is still fully optimistic over the deal being finalized, with Gerard Romero reporting that the Barca hierarchy are meeting the striker’s agents today to hash out his transfer to Chelsea. (Ed.note: shouldn’t they be meeting with the Chelsea hierarchy instead?)

Barcelona however continue to ask for €25m up front and €3m in add-ons to conclude the transfer, but of course Chelsea do not want to go that high. If Barca want the deal done by tomorrow, someone’s going to have to change their stance.