Trevoh Chalobah has been the subject of interest from quite a few clubs in recent days. Inter Milan appear to be the most interested, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Alfredo Pedulla and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), they are now set to push forward in their attempt to sign the 23-year-old on a season-long loan.

The Nerazzurri first want to confirm with Chelsea if Chalobah, whom they consider as the “perfect candidate” and their priority target, is indeed available on the market (ed.note: availability that’s probably predicated on Chelsea signing a new center back). Romelu Lukaku’s close friendship with Chalobah could certainly play a part, and there isn’t expected to be much difficulty in agreeing personal terms.

Chelsea are in contact with Fofana deal intermediaries but also working on outgoings: Inter are trying to sign Trevoh Chalobah on loan, up to the clubs. #CFC



Serie A side Spezia have asked for Ethan Ampadu on loan.



Emerson Palmieri to West Ham, here we go since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qWodImUqU2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

Chelsea might also be reluctant to let Chalobah leave since Ethan Ampadu is supposedly closing in on a move to Spezia, as per Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) and Gazzetta dello Sport.

An agreement is seemingly close for a season-long loan, with Spezia paying €1.5m as a loan fee. They will also reportedly have the the option to sign Ampadu permanently at the end of the season for €12m. There is optimism that the deal will be closed by the end of the week.

Ampadu has made 12 appearances in total for Chelsea’s senior team. His current contract runs through 2024.

A new name in the Chelsea rumor mill is Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa, or he is popularly known, Pepê, with all three major media outlets in Portugal, Record, O Jogo and A Bola (all via Sport Witness) reporting that the Blues have made an enquiry for the 25-year-old winger.

Nominally a left winger, but also quite able play on the opposite flank, Pepê scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists for Porto in 42 appearances last season. According to the reports, Chelsea scouts were impressed with his performances, and therefore, we contacted both the player’s representatives and the Porto hierarchy to gauge the feasibility of a transfer.

Porto have apparently quoted us his full release clause of €70m, which makes any deal quite unlikely here right now.

Last but not least, we have Hakim Ziyech’s situation, with Ajax Amsterdam holding talks over a potential move — but according to De Telegraaf, only on loan, and only covering half his wages. That sounds like a very bad deal for us, especially considering the massive windfall that Ajax could receive from Antony’s proposed transfer to Manchester United.

But that may still be preferable over any deal involving Tottenham Hotspur, who have been linked today as well. According to AD, Antonio Conte has asked Spurs to make an attempt (ed.note: which would be highly amusing if it were indeed true; and yeah, also a big fat no, Antonio).