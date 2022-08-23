Official: West Ham sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

Chelsea left back Emerson Palmieri has completed his move across London, joining West Ham United today in a £13+2m deal and signing a four-year contract good through 2026, with the option to extend it by a further year.

Emerson leaves the Blues after five seasons but only 71 appearances, having spent much of his time on the bench, out on loan, or (especially early on) injured. Still, the 28-year-old has collected the European Cup trifecta in Chelsea Blue, winning the Europa League (2019), Champions League (2021), and the Super Cup (2021), adding another European crown with the Italy national team in the process as well, by winning Euro 2020/1 last summer. (Unfortunately for him, Italy won’t be competing at the 2022 World Cup later this year after their shock failure to qualify, for the second successive edition.)

In any case, thanks for your contributions, Emerson, and for always being a professional even when stuck at the bottom of the depth chart. Best of luck in East London, except of course when playing against us!