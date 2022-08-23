Chelsea were said to be confident of landing Wesley Fofana this week, and spent the weekend reportedly preparing a magic third bid to sway Foxes’ hearts and minds. But it would appear that third time is not quite the charm as Leicester City have rejected it almost as quickly as it had been submitted, just as they had done so with the first two.

Now, granted, the third offer was still not quite as much as Leicester’s reported £80m+ asking price, but £70m (inclusive of bonuses) certainly isn’t pocket change either and well at the level of outrageous (if not already above) for a 21-year-old defender with just one full season of professional experience (less than 100 appearances in total).

Chelsea have submitted improved bid for Wesley Fofana. Latest proposal relayed this week; rejected immediately. #CFC reluctant to go beyond £70m inc adds. Leicester want more so depends if they’ll compromise. #LCFC exploring replacements @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/QCFn7Cn3uh — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 23, 2022

Fofana had sat out Leicester’s 2-1 home defeat this weekend, and is not expected to play in tonight’s League Cup second round match at Stockport County either. That was seen as a sign of an impending agreement with Chelsea for a transfer, though we might recall that Jules Koundé was excused from Sevilla this time last season, too, and he ended up staying regardless (and now sits unregistered in Barcelona: HA-HA).

Chelsea face Leicester City this Saturday, but if Fofana plays, he might not be in Blue.