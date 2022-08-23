Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as contenders for the signature Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to the Telegraph, with the 21-year-old expected to leave Chelsea on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Callum has yet to feature this year, despite being named to the bench against both Spurs and Leeds (unlike in the season opener against Everton), and the Academy winger was also absent from today’s open training at Stamford Bridge.

Leverkusen finished an impressive third in the Bundesliga last season, but started the new season with three consecutive defeats, scoring just once. They also lost in the Cup at the first hurdle as well. Plenty of chances for some like Hudson-Odoi to impress then, especially with Champions League group stage matches coming up as well.

Hudson-Odoi has two years left on the contract he signed after much drama in 2019, but has not quite lived up to that hype. He is of course still super young, so perhaps a season-long loan will prove just the tonic that the career development doctor ordered.