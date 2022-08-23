Having had bids of £40m and £45m turned down, Chelsea are “prepared” to make an offer that Everton cannot refuse, and in the process make Anthony Gordon the fourth most expensive signing in club history. Yes, Anthony Gordon. Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Anthony Gordon.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ breaking news this morning ... and for once it’s actually in fact breaking news from the people who report the sunrise as breaking news, too!

It’s unclear what exactly we see in Gordon that has us apparently convinced to break the bank for him, but running about enthusiastically all game long is the thing right now, and the 21-year-old certainly has energy and tirelessness in abundance. We’ve experienced those qualities first-hand when playing against him over the past couple seasons.

Everton were said to be holding out for at least £50m, and if that’s true, should be biting our hand off for a £60m offer (inclusive of bonuses).