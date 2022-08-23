Chelsea appear to be pushing hard for the signature of a new forward or two, and should that happen, the door would surely be wide open for Hakim Ziyech to potentially leave, and leave for good. That possibility has been floated throughout the transfer window, though little of note has come of it so far. (And Ziyech has instead made one ineffective substitute appearance for Chelsea instead.)

But lately the 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a return to Ajax, and that idea has seen some noteworthy developments over the past 24-48 hours. Ziyech has reportedly flown to Amsterdam for in-person talks with his old team, which would seem to indicate that this is a real possibility.

The move is predicated however on Ajax making a deal with Manchester United for the big-money transfer of Antony, which could reach figures as high as €100m. With that sort of cash burning a hole in Ajax’s pocket, they could then in turn give some of it to us and see Ziyech return.

Sounds like a plan.