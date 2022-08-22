According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.

Alongside Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United had shown interest in Gordon, but both saw their moves rebuffed.

Despite the massive fee on offer, Everton remain reluctant to lose Gordon, having already let Richarlison leave and having lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injury. They would probably want to sign some forwards first to reinforce their already depleted attacking line.

Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal for Everton’s Anthony Gordon this week. The Stamford Bridge side are also working on a deal to sign forward Rafael Leão from AC Milan https://t.co/8DJHQ7hFrd — Times Sport (@TimesSport) August 22, 2022

Also close is the deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again. After a brief cooling off period, things are heating up once again, with Relevo, Diario Sport and Sky Sports claiming that negotiations are very advanced now, after Chelsea proposed a base fee of €22m along with €5m in add-ons. Apparently, we’re no longer reluctant to overpay for Aubameyang either.

Marcos Alonso remains not part of this deal, and his proposed transfer is starting to enter shaky ground, with Barca having supposedly switched their focus to Javi Galán. While they would still like to sign Alonso, Galán is ready to accept lower wages, despite potentially costing more in transfer fees (€18m release clause).

News #Aubameyang: We have been told that all parties are optimistic to finalize the deal in the next days. Tuchel wants him, Auba wants the transfer. Agreement between Auba & #CFC in principle. Talks about €20m plus bonus payments. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 22, 2022

As if that weren’t enough, alongside Gordon and Aubameyang, Chelsea are apparently considering a second attempt at AC Milan’s Rafael Leão this summer, having originally shelved that idea until next year.

The 23-year-old has been embroiled in contract renewal talks with Milan, with his current deal expiring in 2024. So we’ll see whether this story has any substance to it, or is just plain ol’ agenting. Leão’s release clause stands at €150m, although Milan are said to be willing to consider a transfer around the €90-95m mark (or are they?).

The new #ChelseaFC bosses understood to have viewed Leao among their most highly regarded possible targets this summer, but Milan's early confidence over a new contract for the 23-yr-old had cooled initial #CFC interest — Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) August 22, 2022