 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea shortlist Brighton’s Adam Webster as Fofana ‘alternative’ — report

And another Italian team are said to be interested in Ethan Ampadu

By Rohaan1997
/ new
West Ham United v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have added Brighton & Hove Albion’s Adam Webster to our center back shortlist.

While Wesley Fofana remains the priority target, and there is optimism over a deal being completed in the coming days, one can never be certain especially with Leicester City still holding out for £80m or so.

The 27-year-old Webster would certainly suit Chelsea’s high line and progressive style of play, but it’s uncertain if Brighton would even entertain our enquiries having already lost Marc Cucurella to us this summer. The report does not hazard a guess at a potential transfer fee either, though presumably it would be less than £80m.

On the outgoing side, Sassuolo have reportedly joined the long queue for Ethan Ampadu’s services, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. Empoli have been reportedly earlier as the frontrunners in this race.

Ampadu’s immediate future hasn’t yet been ascertained, especially with Trevoh Chalobah also angling for a move away, but we should get more clarity in the coming days. The transfer window shuts on September 1.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History