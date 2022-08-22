According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have added Brighton & Hove Albion’s Adam Webster to our center back shortlist.

While Wesley Fofana remains the priority target, and there is optimism over a deal being completed in the coming days, one can never be certain especially with Leicester City still holding out for £80m or so.

The 27-year-old Webster would certainly suit Chelsea’s high line and progressive style of play, but it’s uncertain if Brighton would even entertain our enquiries having already lost Marc Cucurella to us this summer. The report does not hazard a guess at a potential transfer fee either, though presumably it would be less than £80m.

On the outgoing side, Sassuolo have reportedly joined the long queue for Ethan Ampadu’s services, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. Empoli have been reportedly earlier as the frontrunners in this race.

Ampadu’s immediate future hasn’t yet been ascertained, especially with Trevoh Chalobah also angling for a move away, but we should get more clarity in the coming days. The transfer window shuts on September 1.