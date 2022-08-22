It was a bit of a rollercoaster ride, but in the end, the transfer of Emerson Palmieri to West Ham United looks set to go ahead, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that everything has now been agreed that needs to be agreed and the 28-year-old left back is set to undergo his medical shortly.

The major sticking point had been Emerson’s wages, but it sounds like those issues have been resolved at the second time of asking, and everyone’s happy enough for things to proceed. West Ham are reportedly giving Chelsea £13m up front, with another £2m in potential add-ons to follow, and giving Emerson a 5-year deal through 2027, which certainly sounds like a major commitment.

Emerson came to Chelsea from AS Roma halfway through the 2017-18 season, but was never quite able to establish himself as a regular starter — except maybe during our 2018-19 Europa League-winning campaign — failing to unseat Marcos Alonso or Ben Chilwell.

Best of luck to him in East London, except of course when playing against us!